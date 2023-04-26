The countries of the former USSR help Russia bypass sanctions and make money on it – Рolitico

Elena Kovalenko16:00, 04/26/23

There are new trade flows through third countries that have boosted exports to Russia.

Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine mean big business elsewhere in the former Soviet Union as intermediaries seek to cash in on reselling unavailable goods to Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said new supply chains that supply Russians with alcohol, luxury goods and other Western goods undermine Europe’s efforts to punish Moscow and should be blocked, reports Politico .

“Bypassing EU sanctions is not only a short-sighted decision, but also undermines the basic principles of our union,” Landsbergis said, noting that some countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia are rapidly developing as centers of indirect trade with Russia.

According to the report, customs records from the Trade Data Monitor platform show that trade with Russia in neighboring Georgia has grown by almost 22 percent in the year since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Export of alcohol to Russia grew by more than 120 percent.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia rose sharply over the same period, rising by about 57 percent in dollar terms.

The GDP of Armenia, which maintains close trade ties with Russia, unexpectedly grew by 11 percent last year, while exports to Russia increased fivefold and remittances from Russia increased sevenfold compared to the previous year, according to the World Bank. . The country ran a budget surplus and its currency, the dram, was one of the best in the world.

“There are new trade flows through third countries where you can see that exports to Russia have grown and also imports from the West have increased,” said Janis Kluge, senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Most of these so-called parallel imports are consumer goods, Kluge said, whose manufacturers say they don’t want to sell their products to Russia, but instead are seeing a surge in sales to countries with close ties to Russia.

“This is a multi-billion dollar business that has grown and is contributing to a really strong increase in exports from Russia’s neighbors,” Kluge said.

The owner of a Moscow restaurant said on condition of anonymity that Western brands of alcohol were sold in his bar. “The beer comes straight in. Alcohol from Kazakhstan, Coca-Cola from Georgia,” he said.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola said that although the firm does not allow exports to Russia. “Our actions to prevent any unauthorized imports are limited by regulatory factors related primarily to free trade within the Eurasian Economic Union – the single market of the former Soviet republics. including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia, but not Georgia,” – said the representative of Coca- Cola.

According to Temur Umarov, of the Carnegie think tank’s Eurasia Center, these new revenue streams provide a significant boost to countries on the former Soviet border.

“There have been several reports that Russian businessmen are turning to partners in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and even Uzbekistan, which is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, with a request to order goods from them from European countries and other parts of the world from where it is no longer easy to import to Russia,” – he said.

As a result, “the economic situation in Central Asia has become much more dynamic and energetic,” he said. “Many businesses and organizations are trying to use this momentum to fill a niche, as they see demand for consumer goods in Russia.”

