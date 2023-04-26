Anastasia Gorbacheva19:55, 26.04.23

Yevgeny Primakov called the fire a terrorist act.

Russia has already “found those responsible” for the fire in the Russian cultural center in Cyprus . The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, saw the Ukrainian trace.

“A terrorist attack was carried out against our cultural center, the Russian house in Cyprus, in Nicosia. I am sure that the terrorists were supporters of the Kiev regime, most likely from among the Ukrainians now living in Cyprus,” Primakov wrote in his Telegram channel .

At the same time, he stated that “unknown terrorists threw several Molotov cocktails” into the center of science and culture. In addition, he compared the fires in the cultural center and the House of Trade Unions in Odessa.

“In the house opposite, someone hung a Ukrainian flag, apparently, they wanted to leave a signature,” the Russian official concluded his tirade.

Fire in the Russian cultural center in Cyprus – what is known

In the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, the building of the Russian Center for Science and Culture caught fire. As a result of the fire, a multi-meter pillar of black smoke was visible above the city.

At the same time, the Russian media, allegedly citing eyewitnesses, reported that an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail into the building, which allegedly caused the fire.

