Not a priority: the United States made a new statement on the supply of Western fighters to Ukraine

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:06, 04/26/23

The Pentagon noted that the aircraft occupy approximately eighth place in the list of equipment for Ukraine.

Western warplanes are only eighth in the list of military equipment that Ukraine needs. The priority now is air defense systems, artillery and armored vehicles.

“In the list (defense needs of Ukraine – UNIAN), modern Western aircraft occupy about eighth place,” VOA correspondent Jeff Seldin quotes Pentagon aide Celeste Wallander on Twitter.

According to her, the priorities now are air defense systems, artillery and armored vehicles.

At the same time, she noted that Ukraine received from the allies “inherited Soviet aircraft, which is useful because the pilots were trained on these aircraft.”

“They know how to use them. They know how to serve them,” the official concluded.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...