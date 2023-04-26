Kuleba sharply attacks NATO

Ukraine’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba harshly attacked NATO for not allowing Ukraine to join the allliance.

In an interview with CNN Kuleba accused NATO of lacking the will. He referred to Finland’s recent membership in the alliance.

“As long as Ukraine stays outside NATO, the risk of a new Russian aggression, even after a peace treaty, remains high. Everything is possible if there’s a will.”, Kuleba told CNN.

