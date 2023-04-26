In Ukraine liquidated the Russian deputy-communist who fought in PMC “Wagner”

Anastasia Gorbacheva04:08, 04/26/23

The politician who dreamed of killing Ukrainians has five children left.

Russian MP from the Communist Party Dmitry Ivanov was liquidated in Ukraine . He came to kill Ukrainians in the ranks of the Wagner private military company .

The governor of the Russian republic of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov , stated that the mercenary was a deputy of the republic’s Supreme Council from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. He was elected in 2018.

According to a Russian official, Ivanov allegedly went to war against Ukraine voluntarily in February 2023 to “fight the Nazis” and served in the Wagner PMC. The 46-year-old communist was liquidated on March 27, 2023.

“He died heroically in the line of military duty. He left behind a widow and five children,” Konovalov said.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine – what is known

As of April 25, 2023, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liquidated 187,770 invaders , while 690 over the past day, April 24.

At the same time, information about new cemeteries throughout Russia pops up on the network almost every day. Most of the Russian invaders killed in Ukraine are buried quietly. So, in one of the cemeteries of Novosibirsk, they noticed a quarter where graves with identical crosses were dug. The “Wagnerites” were buried there.

