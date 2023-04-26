Director of history museum killed in Russian attack on Kupiansk

PHOTO

26.04.2023 14:45

Iryna Osadcha, director of the history museum in Kupiansk, who had been running the institution for more than a decade, was killed in a Russian strike on the city on the morning of April 25.

Olha Soshnikova, director of the Sumtsov Kharkiv Historical Museum, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Performing her duty at her workplace, in the museum, saving people and the collection, the director of the museum, Iryna Osadcha, died. Iryna Anatoliivna had been the museum’s director for over 10 years. Under her leadership, the museum was one of the best in the Kharkiv region, it was the center of cultural life in Kupiansk,” Soshnikova said.

According to her, before the war, the staff of the Museum was actively engaged in project management and developed thanks to the grants they won.

“During the full-scale Russian invasion, Kupiansk was occupied almost immediately, and it was under occupation until September 2022. Iryna Anatoliivna did everything possible to save the museum objects. After her release, she continued this important work to save our cultural heritage. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family, friends and the entire museum community of Ukraine,” Soshnikova emphasized.Read also: Second body retrieved from rubble of museum in Kupiansk

As reported, on the morning of April 25, Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at the center of Kupiansk, completely destroying the building of the local museum. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two women from the rubble.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...