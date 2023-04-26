“AFU ready to cut flanks”: Prigozhin in a panic said that the counteroffensive would begin on May 2

Marta Gichko14:28, 26.04.23

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly waiting for the end of the rainy period.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin threw a real tantrum over the fact that the Ukrainian soldiers are about to launch a counteroffensive, and there is no one to cover his mercenaries.

According to Prigozhin ‘s press service, he believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go on a counteroffensive after May 2, when the rainy season ends and the wind dries up the soil.

“Today it’s raining. The last rain is due on May 2. It takes another week for the wind to dry the soil. After that, the APU will be ready to move. Will they do it on May 9 to “ruin the holiday”? Maybe, yes. Maybe, not so. It’s only here, in Russia, that everything is done on holidays, on March 8 and May 9. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to completely go and cut the flanks. No one covered our flanks,” Prigozhin said.

He stated that all these talks of the RF Ministry of Defense about supposedly covering Wagner’s flanks are “complete nonsense.” Moreover, neither the “Wagner” nor the regular troops of the Russian Federation are given ammunition. Prigozhin considers this a decision of the “criminal command”.

In addition, Prigozhin complained that Wagner’s human resources were allegedly “drying up” due to losses and the release of mercenaries.

