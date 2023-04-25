The European integration law on the simplification of air transportation in Ukraine was signed

The President of Ukraine signed the European integration law, which introduces a number of European standards in the field of civil aviation of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Industrial Portal reports .

As the ministry explained, it is about simplifying state regulation and creating prerequisites for the “fastest possible resumption of activities” of domestic air carriers and airfields. The new changes adapt Ukrainian legislation to EU norms in the field of civil aviation.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Serhii Derkach, noted that only one out of four domestic passenger airlines continues to operate abroad. According to him, the recovery of the industry needs decisions already today, so that the companies that will be ready to fly in Ukraine in the future work according to the updated rules.

“The adopted law is about the possibilities for the fastest possible restoration of air traffic, as soon as the security component allows it … The adopted changes bring us even closer to the EU and the restoration of the aviation industry, make our market more understandable for international companies,” Derkach emphasized.

The law simplifies the procedure for issuing an airworthiness certificate and a flight permit for certain aircraft imported to Ukraine. If the aircraft is certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), it is not necessary to undergo re-certification in Ukraine.

The law also abolishes the need to obtain rights to operate air lines by Ukrainian air carriers for regular air transportation in Ukraine and abroad, as well as for charter transportation in Ukraine. Now, a certified air carrier only needs to approve slots at national airports.

In addition, previously, in order for the enterprise to operate on the airport territory, certification was required, which took from 3 to 6 months. Now the certification is canceled, but it is necessary to submit a package of documents that confirms compliance with the requirements of the law.

Mandatory certification is canceled for companies that provide agency services for the sale of air transportation, as well as those that train relevant personnel.

(C)UNIAN 2023

