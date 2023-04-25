Russian State Media Is Already Offering Tucker Carlson a New Job

International

Published Apr. 24, 2023 1:17PM ET

Russia’s state-funded news network Russia Today wasted no time offering Tucker Carlson a job opportunity after his abrupt departure from Fox News. “Hey [Tucker Carlson], You can always question more [with Russia Today],” the Kremlin-funded outlet said in a tweet addressed to the Fox News star Monday, just minutes after the news of his exit broke. Fox News’ nightly series, Tucker Carlson Tonight, has long been a fixture on Russian state television, with pro-Kremlin propagandists often citing Carlson in their rants against the West and tirades over the U.S. position on the war in Ukraine. Fox News confirmed in a statement that the Friday broadcast of Carlson’s program was his last.

