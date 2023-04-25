Russian ships with military equipment entered the ports of the Faroe Islands: Denmark is outraged

Anastasia Gorbacheva19:26, 25.04.23

Russian fishing boats, bypassing the sanctions, transported equipment for the army.

Russian fishing boats that were secretly transporting military equipment called at ports in the Faroe Islands . The Danish government demanded an immediate response.

The investigation “War of Shadows” states that the Russian fishing vessels “Lira” and “Ester” arrived in Norway from the Faroe Islands, and military radio equipment was found on board. It is noted that in the period from 2015 to 2022, Russian ships called at the ports of the Faroe Islands more than 200 times.

“Russia is trying to provoke a conflict between the Faroe Islands and Denmark, so the Danish government must respond immediately,” Danish MP Martin Lidegaard was quoted as saying by Wiadomości.

At the same time, Conservative leader Seren Pape Poulsen said that this is a matter of foreign policy and security, so the Faroe Islands should close their ports to ships from the Russian Federation.

“The fisheries agreement with Russia is exclusively a matter of the Faroe Islands. I have no opportunity to interfere, but if espionage is being carried out there, Denmark is also obliged to prevent it,” Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Russia’s relations with the Faroe Islands – what is known

The European Union has imposed sanctions that prevent Russian ships from entering the ports of member countries. In turn, the Faroe Islands have not abandoned trade relations with the Russian Federation, despite the fact that they are part of Denmark, albeit autonomous. They allowed Russian fishing vessels to enter the ports.

In turn, Denmark not only supported European restrictions against the Russian Federation, but also takes an active part in the supply of military assistance to Ukraine. Thus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine expects Denmark to speed up the delivery of 100 Leopard-1 tanks.

