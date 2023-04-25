Russian Authorities Ask Russian Mafia Abroad to Fund Russian Spies – The Economist

Evgenia Sokolenko17:38, 04/25/23

They are also recruited to circumvent sanctions.

The sanctions, which have cut Russia off from the global financial system and modern technology, have forced Moscow to turn to the Russian mafia abroad for money.

Mark Galeotti, an expert on international crime and intelligence agencies, told The Economist that the Kremlin has ordered organized crime representatives to finance the activities of Russian spies. To do this, they must transfer part of their income to “black accounts”.

According to the expert, criminals have also begun to be recruited to circumvent sanctions. They are used to organize the supply of semiconductors that Russia needs for military needs.

The imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation caused serious damage to the Russian spy network abroad. To compensate for the losses, the Kremlin is stepping up cyber espionage and sending new spies to the West under the guise of refugees, but this cannot fully replace the former agents.

The publication recalled that last fall, the son of the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Artem Uss, was detained in Milan. According to US accusations, he and other Russians, through a shell company, purchased American electronics for fighter jets, missile systems, radars, satellites and other military developments.

The goods were delivered to Germany, and then they were shipped to Russia to end consumers, among which were the sub-sanctioned Radioavtomatika, Radioexport and Abtroniks. Later, these components were found in Russian military equipment captured on the battlefield in Ukraine.

According to the publication, with the help of such schemes, from April to November 2022, the volume of imports of semiconductors prohibited by sanctions in Russia reached $2.6 billion.

Impact of anti-Russian sanctions

At the moment, at least 10 packages of sanctions have been imposed against the Russian Federation. The need for new restrictions is now being discussed.

Against the backdrop of sanctions pressure in Russia, problems began with the repair of foreign power equipment. The NBU predicts that in the next half of the year the budget deficit in the Russian Federation will be covered by printing money, which will lead to the financial collapse of the aggressor .

Recently, Germany called for a more active fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

