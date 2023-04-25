“Russia needs a new wave of mobilization to hold the front” – terrorist Girkin/Strelkov pic.twitter.com/bKbETpKVta— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 25, 2023
Ukraine should hire Strelkov and pardon him for his treason, he could be useful.
I’m sure that the mobilization is already in process. It’s been ongoing for months.