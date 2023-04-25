Russia accused Ukraine of attacking Sevastopol – threatens not to extend the “grain deal”

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:37, 04/25/23

The Russians called the UAV attack a “terrorist act.”

Russia accused Ukraine of attacks on occupied Sevastopol and said that this jeopardized the extension of the “grain deal”.

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that on March 23 and April 24, attacks were made on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Sevastopol and on the civilian infrastructure of Crimea by unmanned boats.

“An analysis of the route of movement of Ukrainian unmanned boats showed that they were all launched from the waters of the port of Odessa, designated for the implementation of the” Black Sea Initiative “. Their deployment was carried out in the area of ​​the humanitarian corridor, which is also involved in the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine, “says in the message.

The Russians called the attacks “terrorist actions of the Kiev regime”, and also recalled the suspension of their participation in the “grain deal” in October 2022, when the port of Sevastopol was attacked by a drone .

Explosions in Sevastopol: what is known

Recall that on April 24, loud explosions sounded in the occupied city , the Russian invaders announced that they had repulsed the attack of surface UAVs.

“Governor” Razvozhaev said that one drone was shot down by anti-submarine and sabotage defense forces, and the second allegedly exploded.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed the involvement of the UAV in the attack. The head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, stated the need to observe the regime of information silence .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...