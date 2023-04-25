No Victory For Russian Forces As The Bakhmut Meat Grinder Churns

April 24, 2023

Ukrainian service members from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fire a D30 howitzer toward Russian positions near Bakhmut on April 23.



Kyiv continues to hold its strategic positions in Bakhmut, a senior military commander said after Russia claimed it had made advances in the city. For months, Bakhmut has been the epicenter of fierce battles for control of the eastern Donetsk region.

2. A screenshot released on April 22 shows the devastated landscape of Bakhmut, a city that had a population of 70,000 people before the Russian invasion.



“We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines,” Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on Telegram.

3. A Ukrainian soldier on patrol near damaged residential buildings in Bakhmut.



Syrskiy’s comments came after Russia’s Defense Ministry said on April 23 that its forces had captured two districts in the western part of the city. The claim could not be independently verified.

4. Ukrainian soldiers wave atop a passing tank on the front line in Bakhmut on April 23.



Kyiv’s fighters are still able to resupply its troops into the beleaguered city despite brutal combat that has resulted in high casualties on both sides.

5. Despite Moscow’s forces increasing their use of heavy artillery and air strikes, Kyiv’s forces continue to stymie their ability to seize control of Bakhmut resulting in the bloodiest infantry battle since World War II.

6. Ukrainian soldiers shelter at the front line.

7. A Ukrainian soldier ferries shells to a waiting D30 howitzer.

8. Another Ukrainian soldier checks netting that is used to protect them from Russian drones.

9. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to keep defending the city.

“It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this will [help] expand the battle front and will give the Russian forces and Wagner chances to seize more of our lands,” Zelenskiy said on April 23.

10. Ukrainian soldiers have a short rest in a shelter on the front line in Bakhmut.

11. Ukrainian artillerymen punish Russian positions.

12. Many experts have said — and Ukrainian leaders have hinted — that Kyiv is on the verge of launching a long-awaited counterattack.

Like this: Like Loading...