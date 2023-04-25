McDonald’s reopens in another regional center of Ukraine (photo, video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk12:05, 25.04.23

Fast food restaurants close during an air raid.

On Tuesday, April 25, McDonald’s fast food restaurants opened in Dnipro for the first time since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine .

In particular, institutions that are located on the Pobeda Embankment and on Gagarin Avenue began to work, writes “Informator” . According to him, McDonald’s in TSUM has not yet resumed work.

The publication added that the restaurants opened at about 9 o’clock, and a few minutes later an air raid alert was announced, and the guests were asked to go to the shelter. Despite the fact that the alarm was announced almost immediately after the opening of restaurants, some visitors managed to pick up orders.

“Large queues of visitors and couriers of food delivery services formed under the establishments. McDrive was not working,” the material says.

McDonald’s work in Ukraine – what you need to know

After the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early in the morning on February 24, 2022, McDonald’s restaurants in our country closed.

On September 20 , three fast food restaurants opened in Kiev , which worked only for delivery . After that, a serious hype began – the delivery men had a lot of work. Later in the capital, fast food restaurants began to serve guests.

At the end of March this year, McDonald’s resumed work in Odessa.

