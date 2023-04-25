Lukashenka helps Putin kidnap children from the occupied part of Ukraine

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:26, 25.04.23

Little Ukrainians are allegedly brought to Belarus for recovery.

The authorities of Belarus help the Russian Federation to kidnap Ukrainian children . More than a thousand little Ukrainians will come to the camp in the Minsk region.

“Belarus continues to provide support to the regions affected by the hostilities. This time, a group from the Zaporozhye region (100 children) arrived on the second shift together with the guys from the DPR and LPR for the first time. Thus, we are expanding the geography of assistance. A public figure from Zaporozhye Vladimir Rogov with a request to provide support in the rehabilitation of children from his region in Belarus,” the Belarusian dictator’s accomplice Aleksey Talai was quoted by the state media Belt.

According to him, the illegal movement of children from Ukraine is carried out on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko. Talai also said that three “spring shifts” are planned, within which more than a thousand children and teenagers from Ukraine will be taken to Belarus.

Deportation of children from Ukraine – latest news

On March 28, the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine reported that it is known about more than 19.5 thousand children deported by the occupiers . At the same time, there are about 4,390 orphans and children left without parental care in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

According to Children’s Ombudsman Daria Gerasimchuk, several hundred children who were returned from Russian captivity spoke about violence by the occupiers .

In addition, the European Parliament noted that Russia could illegally deport from 16 to 300 thousand Ukrainian children.

(C)UNIAN 2023

