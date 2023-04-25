The Ukrainian army continues to clear the strips on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Information silence is required until the work is done, said the speaker of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South Natalia Gumeniuk on the Ukrainian TV.
According to her, over the past three days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved some success in the south and destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.
“We manage to destroy artillery installations, tanks, armored vehicles, air defense systems of the enemy. In other words, our work to clean up the same strip, the front line of the left bank, is very powerful. But so far, we are working only in counter-battery mode,” Gumeniuk said.
She stressed that the Ukrainian military needs information silence to complete the combat missions. She urged Ukrainians not to comment on the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to believe in good news and Ukrainian military.
In its reports of April 22, the American Institute for the Study of War said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably took up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, north of Oleshki, in the Kherson region.
https://uawire.org/kyiv-confirms-ukrainian-forces-established-foothold-on-the-left-bank-of-dnipro-river-in-kherson-region
2 comments
The Deep State map shows Ukraine have established a bridgehead of around 20 sq km. in the direction of Oleshky.
I have always thought they would try to do this.
Just as the Egyptians thought the Israeli wouldn’t be able to cross the mountains, they did cross the mountains and wiped the floor with the much larger Egyptian army.
A natural obstacle or even static fortifications are often easier to overcome than mobile military forces, as you have plenty of time to think about how to cross a mountain or to cross a river. Once you have figured it out, you are good.
Russia cannot move rivers, trenches and mountains, but Ukrainians marines can go everywhere, including around it.
It wouldn’t surprise me if this principle will also be used to recapture Donbas. Russia has been building trenches and has been laying minefields for 9 years on the frontline. However, there isn’t even a fence at the Russian Ukrainian border. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Ukrainian marines enter Donbas from Russia and launch a coordinated attack from the frontline and from the rear.