Katerina Schwartz18:24, 25.04.23

State Duma deputy Gurulev justified the Stalinist repressions by “necessity.”

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from “United Russia” Andrey Gurulev called to revive the concept of “enemy of the people” in the Russian Federation.

“It’s time to introduce the concept of “enemy of the people.” Don’t be shy. There are enemies, but there are no concepts. this bastard, which is available,” he said on the air at the propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

“What are we embarrassed about? They tell me – do you want Stalinist repressions? I – I want. I want, despite the fact that my grandfather served 9 years in prison under this article. He went through the whole war, served in 1946 and was rehabilitated.”

He believes that at that time it was necessary to do this with the state.

Deputy Derzhdumi Gurulev, calling out to revive in the Russian Federation the understanding "enemy of the people"

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Andrey Gurulev – other scandalous statements

Prior to this, Gurulev said that the Russian occupying army needed to act differently in Ukraine and called for the destruction of Kiev , “so that ruins remain.”

Also, the odious State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev, during one of his speeches on rosTV, found a new target for missile attacks. He called for the bombing of London .

