In Moscow, they began to take university students into the army and distribute agendas in hostels

Some of the students agreed to take the summons, as they were confident in their right to a delay.

Students of Moscow universities began to be taken into the army . And subpoenas are given even to those who should have a reprieve. During the spring draft of 2023, they were handed out in three dormitories.

This information was shared by Meduza in its investigation. Journalists told the stories of two students. The first, Artyom Anisimov, was summoned to the military enlistment office, and from there they were sent to the assembly point. The student re-entered the university and as a result lost the right to deferment. A friend who wanted to hand over a phone and hygiene products was not allowed to see the guy. The attendants also refused to give things to Anisimov. Then the student’s friends connected human rights activists, but this did not help either.

The military got rude to the activist from the “Movement of Conscious Objectors” during a conversation. According to the girl, she had never before encountered a situation where a conscript was not allowed to give a parcel.

The second story happened to another 22-year-old student in Moscow who wished to remain anonymous. The guy called the police on April 19, as unknown people tried to get into his apartment. Law enforcement officers arrived, checked the documents and arrested the student. He was allegedly on the list of draft dodgers, “despite documented diagnoses that prevent conscription.”

The guy’s passport was taken away, and then he was taken to the military registration and enlistment office. There, the student “was forced to sign a draft summons to the army.” Later, the detainee demanded that the document be declared invalid and wrote a statement with a request to replace the conscripted military service with an alternative civilian service (ACS).

According to the coordinator of the “Movement of Conscious Objectors”, raids on potential conscripts in Russia most often occur in large cities. Among them, Moscow is in the lead, since the capital has the most universities and hostels. This spring, raids by employees of military registration and enlistment offices began immediately after the start of the draft, which no one expected. They usually take place in May.

Last week it became known that the agendas were handed out in the dormitories of at least three metropolitan universities: Moscow State University, A. N. Kosygin Russian State University and MISIS. All their inhabitants are attached to one district military registration and enlistment office. Four students of Moscow State University said that the administrator on duty in the dormitory tried to hand them summonses. The military commissar and the police were absent during this. Some students took subpoenas because they were confident in the effect of the delay.

Human rights activists recommend writing complaints about serving subpoenas that do not indicate a specific purpose for a visit to the military registration and enlistment office. Full-time students can only be called to clarify the data. In this case, it is better to go along with a trusted person. According to Grigory Sverdlin, the founder of the “Go through the woods” project, which helps conscripts and mobilized people to avoid the army, military commissars want to fill the database of a unified register of conscripts by handing subpoenas to students. It is required for the distribution of electronic subpoenas.

According to the project “Go through the woods”, in Moscow there were cases when students of 2-4 courses of universities were handed agendas.

At Novosibirsk State Technical University, students were sent agendas in their personal account on the university website. They were sent to 32 guys of military age.

