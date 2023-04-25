From the FB page; Ukrainian Nationalists (українські націоналісти)

April 25

Let him hang it right here! ) So to remember 😉🇺🇦. This is a map as of 1918, Ukraine

Comment from Yaroslav Stetsenko:

I think the borders will return to 1918! This is somewhere more plus 35% of Ukraine’s territory!!!

Думаю що кордони України вернуться до 1918 року! Це десь ще плюс 35%тереторії України!!!

Like this: Like Loading...