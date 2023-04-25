From the FB page; Ukrainian Nationalists (українські націоналісти)

April 25
Let him hang it right here! ) So to remember 😉🇺🇦. This is a map as of 1918, Ukraine
Comment from Yaroslav Stetsenko:
I think the borders will return to 1918! This is somewhere more plus 35% of Ukraine’s territory!!!
Думаю що кордони України вернуться до 1918 року! Це десь ще плюс 35%тереторії України!!!
In those days, Ukraine stretched from the Danube Delta almost to Sukhumi and Georgia stretched from Sukhumi to Trabzon.
This restoration should be the just outcome of putler’s Holocaust.