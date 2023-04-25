Australia; please expedite

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
The U.S. and Canada have plenty of them as well.
I don’t think the number of available air frames is the problem. Just political willingness, fear but also the risk that Biden cannot get a new aid package through the house in case the current one will be depleted before the end of the current fiscal year.