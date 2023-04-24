Tucker Carlson is stepping down as Fox News host, effective immediately

Apr 24, 2023 at 6:12

Tucker Carlson is stepping down as Fox News presenter, the American channel said on Monday. Last Friday was his last show. It is unknown why he is leaving.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and contributor,” Fox News said in a press release.

Carlson last hosted the Fox News Tonight live show on Friday . The program will be made with changing Fox News presenters for the time being, until a replacement is found for Carlson.

Fox News gives no reason for Carlson’s departure. The farewell comes shortly after a court ruling that the channel must pay nearly $ 800 million to voting machine manufacturer Dominion for defamation. Fox News would have been guilty of deliberately spreading lies about the US presidential election in 2020.

Fox News claimed, among other things, that Dominion’s voting machines had been used for election fraud, while the editors would have known that theory was not true. This would appear from internal communication of the channel. Carlson is said to have said in a message that he “ardently hates” former US President Donald Trump.

