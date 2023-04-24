The Russians lied about the “unsuccessful” attack of UAF drones on Sevastopol. There is video evidence

April 24, 2023

What exactly became the target of the drone is not known (Photo: Tendar/Twitter video screenshot)

Despite regular statements by the Russian authorities about the allegedly ” unsuccessful” attack by Ukrainian surface drones on Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation , a clear refutation of their lies has appeared.

Eyewitnesses released a video on social networks, which recorded the defeat of one of the targets.

According to the fake “ governor” of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, “the neutralization of the drones took place in the outer roadstead, and therefore no objects in Sevastopol were damaged.”

At the same time, as can be seen in the released footage, at least one of the kamikaze drones hit an unknown object.

At the same time, judging by the geolocation, the drone stuffed with explosives managed to get as far as Streletskaya Bay.

First image location overlooking Striletska Bay (44.5950826, 33.4681739)

What exactly was damaged or destroyed as a result of the attack has not been established at this time.

