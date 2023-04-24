“Take no prisoners”

From the FB page of Robin Horsfall

April 24, 2023

Ruthless mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is reported to have ordered his Wagner troops not to take prisoners. Wagner troops have not previously been noted for taking prisoners anyway. In fact it has been clear from confessions by former Wagner Commanders that they are already prepared to kill anyone in their battle zone without exception.

However, Prigozhin’s statement places the future misconduct of his soldiers firmly on his shoulders. There is no way he can deny his responsibility should he ever face a trial for war crimes.

Prigozhin, is doubling down on brutality in the belief that eventually such actions will force a submission of some kind from Ukraine. He doesn’t know what else to do. From the beginning he has underestimated his foe. Ukrainians are proving to be far tougher in defence of their homeland than Wagner are in defence of their bank balances.

Prigozhin’s current actions reveal his uncertainty. He posts messages demanding more supplies and more pressed convicts. He talks of calling a halt and holding his ground. He also frequently visits the ever expanding Wagner graves to ‘mourn’ his casualties.

Add all this together, and it reveals that he doesn’t know what direction to take. As a result, he doubles down on rhetoric and brutality.

On a personal level Prigozhin has few options, he can’t run from Ukraine he has nowhere to run to. Outside of Putin’s protection even in Russia he would be arrested. He has very little support from Russian Generals who would love to see him fail and his ‘loyal’ troops are dwindling in number. If he becomes desperate he might turn on his masters and engineers a coup. He is as dangerous to his paymaster as he is to his foes.

Wagner are concentrated in Bakhmut, a small point on the current front lines in Donbas. Every day that they sit there, they are reduced in number. Like Hitler’s Waffen SS they have earned a reputation for their unlimited evil. Wagner will have nowhere to hide when this war ends.

The predictable response of UA troops will probably be to respond in kind and refuse to take Wagner Mercenaries alive. I think that outside the heat of battle they should not descend into the same behaviour. That would provide some justification for Prigozhin’s orders at a later date.

Mercenaries are fighting for profit and will go home when the money or chances of survival dry up.

Slava Ulkraini!

Robin Horsfall

…………….

An earlier post from Robin, from April 20:

Spring offensive? The tipping point?

There are now indications that Ukraine has begun to advance in Zaporizhzhya Oblast. There have been several reconnaissance missions in strength recently. These combined with successful artillery attacks have tested the Russian defences and destroyed supply dumps and air defences. Reports show that UA engineers are clearing mine fields and opening paths for heavy armour and infantry assaults. These are spread across a broad front and have forced several RF retreats.

20th April might be the day the balance begins to tip from defence to offence. If an advance towards Melitopol and the Dnipro River is the main axis of advance then it will not come as a surprise to Russia. However, Ukrainian forces have fixed the main Russian forces in Donbas.

This might be the prelude but it is not the main assault. That must come later on a narrow front with a concentration of force from land and air. The weather is not dry yet, the ground is not ideal and there are still weapons pouring in – but today might be the tipping point.

There is of course the possibility that these assaults are a feint to draw Russian reinforcements away from the East. Only time will tell.

In the words of Winston Churchill,

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

And finally, from April 22:

The price of freedom.

The alternative to standing up to threats is submission. History shows us where that leads to.

Freedom is expensive. It requires courage and an acceptance of the consequences of one’s actions.

Once one decides to resist, it is the bully who has to consider whether it is worth fighting. Ukraine has decided, the free world has decided, now it is up to Putin to consider whether it is worth it – for him.

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

