If the Russian Federation gives the go-ahead: Hungary called an absurd condition for Ukraine’s entry into NATO

Anastasia Pechenyuk16:02, 04/24/23

Budapest allegedly does not have the opportunity to support NATO expansion at the expense of Ukraine.

Vice Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Dora Duro said that Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is possible only after Russia signs a document confirming its consent to this.

“We do not see any circumstances that would allow us to support the expansion of NATO at the expense of Ukraine. As long as Ukraine’s borders are disputed and armed conflict continues, even NATO’s own rules exclude Kiev from joining the alliance. Without the risk of starting a war, Ukraine’s entry is only possible if if Russia approves this in the form of a certain agreement,” Dora Duro said in a comment to the Russian propaganda publication Izvestia.

As you know, Russia and NATO have never entered into agreements that would provide that the alliance will not expand, or that it will expand with the consent of the Russian Federation, which is not a member of the Alliance.

Contrary to this, Russian propaganda has repeatedly claimed that allegedly NATO promised Russia that it would not expand after the Cold War. The aggressor country also calls preventing the integration of Kyiv into the Alliance one of the goals of the war of conquest unleashed against Ukraine.

The Alliance’s website recalls that “NATO’s doors have been open to new members since its founding in 1949 – and this has never changed.” And decisions on this issue are made by members of the Alliance, and not by third parties.

“This open door policy is enshrined in Article 10 of NATO’s founding treaty, which states that “any other European state capable of developing the principles of this Treaty and contributing to the security of the North Atlantic region” may apply for membership. Membership decisions are made at consensus among all allies. No treaty signed by the United States, Europe and Russia included provisions for NATO membership.

Earlier this year, Finland, which borders Russia, joined the Alliance.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...