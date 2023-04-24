“Destroy everyone”: Prigozhin ordered the “Wagnerites” not to take prisoners (video)

Marta Gichko04:45, 04/24/23

So sharply he reacted allegedly to the interception of a conversation where Ukrainian soldiers agree to finish off a wounded “Wagnerian”.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries not to take prisoners. From now on, the “Wagnerites” will allegedly “destroy everyone.”

The corresponding video appeared on the network the day before. On the footage, Prigozhin pathetically says that the occupiers allegedly will never violate the international laws of humanism.

“We will simply destroy everyone on the battlefield,” he said.

Prigozhin made such a cynical statement after the network allegedly intercepted a conversation between the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where they agree to kill a wounded Wagner militant. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm the authenticity of this audio. The invaders did not give any convincing arguments regarding the authenticity of this conversation. According to Prigozhin, a new “law” is being introduced into PMCs.

“This law will be called” the law of the three hundredth “- we do not yet know the name of our guy, who was shot by Ukrainian scoundrels. We will kill everyone who is on the battlefield. Do not take a single prisoner anymore!” he said.

https://www.unian.net/player/0RFFzplRPrigozhin ordered the “Wagnerites” not to take prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Wagner militants

Despite Prigozhin’s pathetic statements, it is his militants who are executing prisoners of war. At the same time, they do it cynically, boasting on the video.

As UNIAN reported, in early April, a terrible video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war began to spread on the network : Russian invaders cut off the head of a still living person with a knife.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...