AFU destroyed latest enemy electronic warfare complex “Strizh-3”. VIDEO

24.04.23

Soldiers of the consolidated tactical group “Adam” and aerial reconnaissance officers of the 128th troop brigade destroyed the enemy electronic warfare system “Strizh-3”.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack on a Russian electronic warfare has been posted on social networks . In addition, the record recorded the moment of liquidation of the enemy mortar crew.

“Strizh-3” is the latest mobile defense system against unmanned aerial vehicles. The equipment is designed to detect drones, transmit an alarm signal to the control and signaling console, block control channels and navigate unmanned aerial vehicles.

