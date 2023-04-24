A drone that flew to Moscow was launched on Putin: the journalist announced intelligence plans

Katerina Schwartz22:43, 04/24/23

The drone carried 17 kilograms of explosives.

A drone loaded with explosives that crashed in the Moscow region was intended for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

“Putin, we are getting closer. Everyone saw the news about the drone that flew to Moscow, but did not explode? So, this drone flew for a reason. Last week, our intelligence officers received information about Putin’s trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. get a map of a trip around the park,” journalist Yury Romanenko said .

According to him, the launched kamikaze drone flew through all the air defense systems of the Russian Federation and fell not far from the industrial park:

“When the drone became known in the morning, there was a real stir in the Kremlin. Peskov wrote about Putin’s new schedule – to work in the Kremlin. Serious leak checks began in the FSO. Considering how Putin is obsessed with his security, this story could have huge consequences for the towers Kremlin”.

Recall that on April 23, a drone stuffed with explosives fell in the Vorovsky village near Noginsk near Moscow .

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that 7 kg of explosives pose a serious threat to any object

