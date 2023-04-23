The State Duma admitted what they wanted to do with Ukraine in case of victory (video)

Yana Stavskaya17:44, 04/23/23

Wasserman admitted that the real goals of the Russians in Ukraine are not “liberation” at all.

Russian propagandist and member of the State Duma Committee on Education Anatoly Wasserman admitted that his country wants not only to enslave a sovereign state, but to eliminate it.

Even on the eve of the full-scale invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech claimed that the intentions of the Russian Federation were not to occupy Ukraine, but only to “liberate” Ukrainians from phantom “Nazis”.

The “liberation” of Ukrainian territories from Ukrainians formed the basis of the entire Kremlin propaganda machine. Under this pretext, the invaders are destroying entire cities in eastern Ukraine, killing civilians and torturing prisoners of war.

But, Wasserman admitted, the real goals of the Russians in Ukraine are not “liberation” at all.

“Only when we finish the liquidation of the “terrorist organization Ukraine” and thus we show that we do not agree to put up with terror in other places,” Wasserman said.

https://www.unian.net/player/ftQDLpZ2Propagandist Wasserman believes that the Russian Federation intends to “liquidate” Ukraine

War crimes of the Russian Federation – latest news

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have been shelling residential buildings and civilian infrastructure , resulting in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, including children.

In the occupied territories, the Russian military conduct filtering , torture and kill people who take a pro-Ukrainian position.

Mass graves and mass graves with murdered Ukrainians are regularly found in settlements that were under Russian occupation . The aggressor country, among other things, takes out Ukrainian children, separating them from their parents. The number of children illegally deported to Russia may reach 300,000 .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...