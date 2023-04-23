The network showed the precise work of the Ghost sniper group of separate presidential brigade near Bakhmut: video

23.04.2023

A video of the jewelry work of the Ghost sniper group of a separate presidential brigade has been published on the network. The defenders of Ukraine tirelessly destroy the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut direction.

The footage of the sniper’s work on enemy positions was published on Telegram by the speaker of the operational headquarters of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Sergey Bratchuk. On them – a fighter tracks down a target through a thermal imaging sight, after which he fires a precise shot.

Recall that enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut direction are liquidated by sniper groups of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Basically, SSO snipers destroy Russian invaders at night, tracking them through the sights. The occupier storm troops find themselves under the fire of our soldiers.

Ukrainian gunners of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade also gave the invaders a warm welcome. They hit a group of 4-5 invaders, arranging a real “game over” for the enemies. As a result, aerial reconnaissance discovered the bodies of at least two Russians who would never take up arms again.

– During April 22 and the morning of April 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down four enemy Lancet kamikaze drones. They were found in the sky over the Nikolaev and Kherson regions. And on Sunday morning, the fifth drone was “landed” over the Nikolaev region – the reconnaissance “Merlin”;

– war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko published footage of close combat between the defenders of Ukraine and enemy soldiers. Soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine had a productive battle with the “Wagnerites” near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The defenders climbed into the enemy trench and eliminated the mercenaries at close range.

