Anastasia Gorbacheva14:05, 04/23/23

It is noted that everyone is taken to the war against Ukraine – “the blind, the lame, the disabled and the old people who have long lost their minds.”

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to recruit convicts from the colonies of the Federal Penitentiary Service on the secret instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Cannon fodder” is collected in various regions of the Russian Federation.

“04/21/2023, a representative of the Ministry of Defense with the rank of colonel came to IK-6 of the GUFSIN in the Chelyabinsk region (Kopeysk) to recruit prisoners for the so-called “svoi”. About 100 people were signed up to be sent to the front,” the Gulagu project said . net.

The same information was received by the project hotline from other regions of the Russian Federation. So, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation came to the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Kurgan region twice – on April 19 and 20.

“According to available information, about 40 people were recruited from IK-1. About 80 people were recruited from IK-2,” the message says.

In addition, representatives of the RF Ministry of Defense also toured the Amur Region.

“We started from IK-2 (Vozzhaevka, strict regime). On April 21, 2023, we recruited, about 70 people were recruited. Conditions, as in other camps. Departure to the front the other day. We also swept through the rest of the colonies in the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Amur Region. I don’t understand one thing, because it’s obvious that this fact cannot be hidden from the people of Russia,” another statement reads.

In addition, colonel-butchers are recruiting “cannon fodder” IK-41 GUFSIN of the Kemerovo region, IK-4 UFSIN of the Tula region, where more than 200 people have already registered.

“They row everyone in a row: the blind, the lame, the disabled, who can barely move their legs and the old people who have long gone out of their minds, however, they even pass with a diagnosis of schizophrenia. And this despite the fact that in 2022 more than 200 convicts were already taken out of IK-4 ( this is already the fourth wave.) I really hope that when Ukraine wins, then all these lackeys, who are now trying so hard to hand over more people for slaughter, will suffer a well-deserved punishment,” the Gulagu.net project writes.

Also on April 24, they plan to recruit “cannon fodder” in IK-13 of the UFSIN in the Khabarovsk Territory, where the operative compiled lists of “volunteers” for the war.

