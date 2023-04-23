The commander of the Pacific Fleet of russian federation was dismissed

The commander of the russian Pacific Fleet was dismissed shortly after the exercise.

Admiral Sergey Avakyants was dismissed less than a week after a sudden inspection of the fleet, rossMI reports.

According to the distinguished representative of the russian President in the Far Eastern Federal District, Yuriy Trutnev, the admiral was transferred to a new position. Now he will work as the head of the staff, which deals with the centers of military and sports training and patriotic education.

We will remind you that on April 14, russia put the Pacific Fleet on alert and began bringing it to the highest level of readiness. Then the Minister of Defense of russian federation stated that the main purpose of the surprise inspection is to increase the ability of the armed forces to solve the task of “repelling the aggression of a possible adversary from the ocean and sea directions.”

During the operations, the fleet had to demonstrate the ability to repel massive missile air strikes, carry out exercises in the search and destruction of submarines, carry out torpedo and artillery firing, missile launches, etc.

