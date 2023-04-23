“Let’s learn to love Russia”: the commissioner for children’s rights spoke about bullying children

Anastasia Gorbacheva14:58, 23.04.23

Daria Gerasimchuk noted that children are told that they were abandoned and beaten.

Russians keep children stolen in Ukraine in different conditions. Not only physical, but also psychological violence is used against little Ukrainians.

In an interview with Channel 24, Daria Gerasimchuk, Advisor-Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation, said that children are being imposed, that their parents allegedly abandoned them, that no one needs them. In addition, she noted that Russian “educators” beat children.

“Many children even had photo evidence on their phones, but when the Russians gave the child to their parents, they forced him to clean the entire phone so that there were no photo or video evidence,” Gerasimchuk said.

At the same time, the children who managed to be returned from Russian captivity had bruises. According to little Ukrainians, they were beaten with sticks and hands, and for any disobedience they were told that “we will teach you how to love Russia properly.” Children were also forced to sit in cellars.

The presidential plenipotentiary explained that if a Ukrainian child was given a new phone, then he would definitely have a tracker to track his location, and conversations would be tapped.

“They wanted to reset the memory and create an obedient, well-cultivated new Russian citizen,” Gerasimchuk summed up.

Deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia – latest news

On March 28, the Ministry of Reintegration reported that Ukraine knows about more than 19.5 thousand children deported to the Russian Federation . At the same time, there are about 4,390 status children in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Daria Gerasimchuk said that several hundred children who were returned talk about violence from the Russians .

In turn, the European Parliament believes that the number of illegally deported Ukrainian children to Russia can reach from 16,000 to 300,000.

