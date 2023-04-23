Yuri Kobzar20:19, 04/23/23

One of the deceased voted for the recognition of “LDNR”, the second did not.

In Russia, two State Duma deputies from the ruling United Russia party died in one day. First, it became known about the death of Nikolai Bortsov , and now Jasharbek Uzdenov has died.

Deputy Uzdenov, elected from Karachay-Cherkessia, died at the age of 56 after a long illness. This was announced by the head of the faction “United Russia” Vladimir Vasiliev, writes TASS .

Uzdenov became a State Duma deputy in 2021. Prior to that, he was the Minister of Natural Resources of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of Russia. It is noteworthy that Uzdenov was one of the few State Duma deputies who did not vote for the recognition of the “independence” of the “LDNR” terrorist groups. He was absent from the meeting due to illness.

Death of Nikolai Bortsov

Earlier today it became known about the death of the deputy of the Russian State Duma Nikolai Bortsov. He comes from the Lipetsk region, so the governor of the region announced his death. At the time of his death, the deputy was 77 years old.

Unlike Uzdenov, Bortsov was present at the voting for the recognition of the “LDNR” and voted for this criminal decision. Because of this, in Ukraine he was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. In addition, Bortsov was considered one of the richest Russian deputies.

