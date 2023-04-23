For Upcoming Offensive: AFU ‘Blinded’ Russian Defence

The H-hour is close.

There are clear signs that a major counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Forces is very close, according to Russian expert Dmitry Chernyshevsky.

The movement of troops will begin very soon, as indicated by several signs.

“The Ukrainian army has become noticeably more active in recent days. Large-scale reconnaissance in force began in many sectors of the front, which hints at an upcoming offensive. Ukraine has long moved on to “blinding” the Russian defence,” the expert said.

So, in the last month, the Ukrainians have been very actively hunting for Russian installations of electronic and anti-aircraft warfare, which are the “eyes” of the Russian Armed Forces.

In fact, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the threat to their drones, which are likely to play a crucial role in the counteroffensive.

“They are preparing the ground for the offensive. They attack the infrastructure of the Russian troops and knock out the “eyes” of the Russian army. Also, they prepare a large-scale air strike with drones. They say Ukraine has as many as 50,000 of them… Breaking the positional defence of the Russian troops will be a difficult task without aviation. The General Staff of Ukraine is thinking about this and, as I understand it, has relied on replacing aviation with drones,” Chernyshevsky said.

He recalls that the main weapon of this war is artillery. The parties to the conflict suffer 90% losses due to artillery strikes. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to knock this trump card out of Russian hands. This will probably be done with the help of UAVs.

“If Ukraine can ensure, with the help of its drones, a massive impact on Russian artillery, (…) they will win the war. The Russian troops are made up mainly of ‘mobics’, heavily diluted with convicts, with disgusting morale, with poor command staff and quite weak without artillery support… They will not withstand the blow of Ukrainian troops equipped with high-precision weapons … It is enough to knock out Russian artillery, suspending it from battle and the Russian army will roll even to the Urals. These demoralized crowds will not be capable of anything,” the expert said.

He stated that the H-hour, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will move forward, is already very close.

