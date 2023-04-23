Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two ammunition depots and five bases of the Russian army in a week

23.04.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Over the past week (from April 17 to April 23), the occupying Russian army has lost two more warehouses with weapons and ammunition and five of its headquarters in the temporarily occupied territories. The Ukrainian Armed Forces staged a powerful “bavovna” (explosions) for the occupiers.

A map of the “demilitarization” of the enemy was published in the Telegram channel “Armed Forces of Ukraine. War against the occupiers.” Explosions sounded in the Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions during the week:

– Shakhtyorsk, Donetsk region – one hit in the base;

– Tokmak district, Zaporozhye region – two hits in the base;

– Skadovsky district, Kherson region – minus ammo depot and the base;

– Kherson region – minus ammo depot;

– Vasilyevsky district, Zaporozhye region – one hit in the base.

Earlier, it was reported that from April 10 to April 16, Ukrainian defenders destroyed six more occupant bases and five ammunition depots. The “demilitarization” of the “second army of the world” took place in the Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions.

It should be noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine during April 22 liquidated at least 690 servicemen of the Russian army at the front. In total, since the beginning of a full-scale war in Ukraine, 186,420 invaders have already been “demilitarized”.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Lugansk region, the Russian military of Putin’s army staged a shootout with “Wagnerites”. As a result of the showdown of the invaders, there are dead on both sides.

