Former defacto and elected president of Ichkeria. (Chechnya).

From the LinkedIn page of Galyna Kogut

April 23.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟓!

Russian assassination of President Dzhokhar Dudayev

In 1995 Dzhokhar Dudayev, the President of #Chechnya predicted many things that are happening today! He was assassinated by #Russia the next year.

21 April marked the 27th anniversary of the Russian assassination of Dzhokhar Dudayev, the former de-facto and elected president of Ichkeria (Chechnya). Already in 1995, he predicted that Russia would eventually attack Ukraine and that it wouldn’t end well for them.

“As long as Russism exists, they will never give up their ambitions” and predicted that attempts to unify on an ideology of Slavic basis would fail, as Ukrainians will never tolerate Russification and Russism.

The point is that these issues didn’t start with Putin and they will most likely not end with him, sadly. As long as Russia doesn’t change in its core, based on imperialism deeply rooted in its history and cultural identity, it will continue to attack its neighbors and suppress its colonial minorities according to its capacity. The world ought to understand this and act accordingly.

Glory to Ukraine, and to all other countries and nationalities fighting for their freedom from Russian suppression.

…………….

The video of President Dudayev is absolutely astonishing. It really is a must-see:

