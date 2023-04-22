From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

April 22

This is 𝐒𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐣 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢, the Hero of #Ukraine

💔 Who was 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 by invaders.

Pataki lived with his wife and two children in Vinohradiv (Nagyszőlős). He joined the Ukrainian army after the invasion, serving in #Bakhmut

⚠️ According to government sources, he was the 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦 of a war crime committed by soldiers of #Russia in March.

🚨 Russians took Szerhij’s phone and recorded everything so that everyone could see – the video hit the #internet on April 11th.

🍎 Before enlisting, Pataki worked in the market, selling vegetables and fruit.

☝️ And if it wasn’t for Moscow’s Empire building, their invasion and blatant disregard for international law and human life,

Szerhij Pataki would still be selling fruit today.

Ethics #HumanRights

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

