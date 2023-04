From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

April 22

This is π’π³πžπ«π‘π’π£ 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐀𝐒, the Hero of #Ukraine

πŸ’” Who was π›πžπ‘πžπšππžπ by invaders.

Pataki lived with his wife and two children in Vinohradiv (NagyszΕ‘lΕ‘s). He joined the Ukrainian army after the invasion, serving in #Bakhmut

⚠️ According to government sources, he was the 𝐯𝐒𝐜𝐭𝐒𝐦 of a war crime committed by soldiers of #Russia in March.

🚨 Russians took Szerhij’s phone and recorded everything so that everyone could see – the video hit the #internet on April 11th.

🍎 Before enlisting, Pataki worked in the market, selling vegetables and fruit.

☝️ And if it wasn’t for Moscow’s Empire building, their invasion and blatant disregard for international law and human life,

Szerhij Pataki would still be selling fruit today.

Ethics #HumanRights

StandWithUkraine πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦

