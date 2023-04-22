From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus
April 22
This is 𝐒𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐣 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢, the Hero of #Ukraine
💔 Who was 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 by invaders.
Pataki lived with his wife and two children in Vinohradiv (Nagyszőlős). He joined the Ukrainian army after the invasion, serving in #Bakhmut
⚠️ According to government sources, he was the 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦 of a war crime committed by soldiers of #Russia in March.
🚨 Russians took Szerhij’s phone and recorded everything so that everyone could see – the video hit the #internet on April 11th.
🍎 Before enlisting, Pataki worked in the market, selling vegetables and fruit.
☝️ And if it wasn’t for Moscow’s Empire building, their invasion and blatant disregard for international law and human life,
Szerhij Pataki would still be selling fruit today.
3 comments
Nazi RuZZia must die.
All west-based politicians, media “personalities” and public figures who provide financial, moral or propaganda support to the putinazi regime must pay where it hurts: their wallets. Take everything they have. The worst ones should also face jail time for aiding and abetting genocide, war atrocities against civilians and soldiers alike.
After seeing such despicable inhuman crap I have no idea where the moral compass is of the individuals like arsegiver and trump and his followers. I pray they rot in hell.
