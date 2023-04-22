State Duma deputies kept apartments in EU countries – media

Elena Kovalenko19:10, 04/22/23

Given by Putin’s decree, the right not to publish declarations this year was used by all factions, except for the Socialist-Revolutionaries.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, deputies of the State Duma of the aggressor country increased their capital and retained their property in the EU countries and NATO countries.

According to the “We Can Explain” project , given by Putin’s decree, all factions, except for the Socialist-Revolutionaries, used the right not to publish declarations this year. Even from the truncated declarations it follows that the war did not affect the well-being of parliamentarians.

As of May 2022, the fugitive deputy Vadim Belousov had a house and an apartment in Spain.

Alexander Remezkov has two apartments in Austria: one is registered to his ex-wife, the other to his daughter.

The wife of Valery Hartung has a 190-meter apartment in Switzerland and a 94-meter apartment in Cyprus, in October 2022 he confirmed the fact of their ownership.

Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin increased revenue by 23%, earning 80.9 million rubles (15.9 million more than in 2021); Most of it was interest on deposits. The average monthly salary of a deputy exceeded 500 thousand rubles. The average monthly salary of ordinary Russians in 2022 was an order of magnitude less – 63 thousand rubles.

Alexander Babakov owns an estate in France, registered in the company of his son and daughter (the asset is frozen).

Legalized corruption in the Russian Federation

On December 31, 2022, Putin “legitimized” corruption in Russia and looting in Ukraine. The decree applies to military personnel and employees of the internal affairs bodies of Russia.

