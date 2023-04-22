Russian billionaires have increased their wealth in a year of war in Ukraine – Reuters

Elena Kovalenko19:39, 04/22/23

There are now 110 official billionaires in Russia, their total fortune has grown to $505 billion from $353 billion in 2022.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaires increased their wealth during the year of the war.

According to Reuters , since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the wealth of Russian billionaires has increased by $152 billion. As stated in the material, this happened due to high prices for natural resources.

According to the publication, there are now 110 official billionaires in Russia, their total fortune has grown to $505 billion from $353 billion in 2022.

Topping the list is Andrey Melnichenko, who made his fortune in fertilizers and is included in the list of Russia’s richest people with an estimated net worth of $25.2 billion, more than double his estimate last year.

Second on the list is Vladimir Potanin, president and largest shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and refined nickel. His fortune is estimated at 23.7 billion dollars.

Vladimir Lisin, who controls steel company NLMK and was named Russia’s richest man in 2022, came in third with $22.1 billion.

War in Ukraine and Russian billionaires

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, five Russian billionaires renounced their Russian citizenship. They did not want to be citizens of the aggressor country: DST Global founder Yuri Milner, Revolut founder Nikolai Storonsky, Freedom Finance founder Timur Turlov, and JetBrains co-founders Sergey Dmitriev and Valentin Kipyatkov.

In April 2023, Forbes magazine published a list of impoverished Russian billionaires who are losing their fortune due to massive sanctions against the aggressor.

The most “impoverished” Russian billionaire was the founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov. In 2022, his fortune decreased by $3.6 billion to $11.5 billion.

The businessman has moved from third place in the Forbes 2022 ranking of Russian billionaires to tenth in the 2023 list.

The total wealth of the most “impoverished” Russian billionaires in 2022, according to Forbes, decreased by $8.5 billion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...