Russia did not allow 14 trucks with wounded invaders to enter its territory – General Staff

Evgenia Sokolenko07:05, 04/22/23

Ukrainian aviation continues to strike at enemy concentration areas.

Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. At the beginning of the week, on April 17, from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region in the direction of the settlement of Urazovo, Belgorod region, the enemy tried to carry out a medical evacuation.

As stated in the morning summary of the General Staff, 14 trucks were used to transport the wounded invaders.

“When trying to cross the state border of Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation, for certain reasons, the Russian side did not let the military convoy through and turned it back. It is known that during the indicated movement, part of the enemy military personnel did not survive due to the lack of proper medical care,” the statement reads. message.

