Yana Stavskaya17:35, 04/22/23

The dictator complained that, allegedly because of the “conflict” in Ukraine, Belarus was being “drawn” into the Third World War.

Phantom “fascists” cannot leave the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko . Now Putin’s closest friend is concerned about the threat of World War III due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“Fascists, Nazis and other rubbish… Destructive forces are trying to rewrite history, deny our common contribution to a great victory and justify their criminal actions of that time and today,” Lukashenka said.

He complained that, allegedly because of the “conflict” in Ukraine, Belarus is being “drawn” into the Third World War. “I’m convinced they didn’t succeed then, and they won’t succeed this time either,” he told his officials.

