“Kadyrovtsy” scattered: the media found out the details of the morning “bavovny” in Melitopol

Journalists noted that windows in neighboring houses were shaking.

The explosion on the morning of April 22 thundered in the depot area in the temporarily occupied Melitopol . Ukrainian partisans blew up a diesel locomotive with “Kadyrovtsy”.

The local edition of “Ria Melitopol” reports that the explosion occurred at about 7:45 am. He was so strong that the windows in neighboring houses trembled.

“The guerrillas once again conveyed” fiery greetings “to the r * shists in the depot area,” the report says.

Immediately after the explosion, a black column of smoke rose from the depot. According to journalists, as a result of the incident, the Russian invaders suffered losses.

“A diesel locomotive with Kadyrovites was blown up in the depot area. The Rashists hide the exact number of losses, and the propaganda dumps did not even traditionally report on the exercises and filigree work of the Russian air defense,” the journalists report.

Morning explosions in Melitopol on April 22 – what is known

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported on April 22 that an explosion had occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. Residents reported a deaf single explosion in the northern parts of the city.

According to him, the Russian occupiers sent an ambulance, police and fire department towards the area of ​​New Melitopol to the alleged site of the explosion

