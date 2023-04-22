Elena Kovalenko13:18, 04/22/23

The pipeline will be connected to the existing gas infrastructure in Lubmin in spring 2024

The German government purchased idle pipes belonging to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for the construction of a terminal near the island of Rügen.

Germany intends to open a controversial LNG terminal linked to the infrastructure of Russia’s now defunct Nord Stream gas pipeline network by early 2024, according to Bloomberg .

“The pipeline will be connected to the existing gas infrastructure in Lubmin from spring 2024,” Economics Minister Robert Habek said.

Germany is trying to improve its energy security as the region recovers from a historic supply crisis caused by the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the report says.

Germany’s position on Nord Stream

Four months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Berlin still saw no danger in launching Nord Stream 2.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and said that Russia has always been a reliable gas supplier. Toward the end of her term, Merkel acknowledged that it was an economic project with a “political dimension” but continued to assert that it would not threaten Europe’s energy supply.

Merkel also denied any responsibility for the current energy crisis in Germany.

In 2022, Russia severely limited gas supplies to the region, including through the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany. This network was later disabled by a mysterious explosion.

On February 22, 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany had stopped the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to him, this is a response to Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the “LPR” and “DPR”.

