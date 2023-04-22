Former political strategist of the Kremlin told whether Putin is “sitting” on something

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:59, 04/22/23

The personnel reserve of the Russian Federation has become impoverished, the expert noted.

Russian high-ranking officials drink from morning to evening, the governor can drink a bottle of vodka during the day and this is not a curiosity.

The general alcoholism of Russian officials is caused by “stress,” said Rostislav Murzagulov, a Russian journalist and activist, political strategist who previously worked for the Kremlin, in an interview with Olesya Batsman, editor-in-chief of the Gordon publication . According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself did not drink for a long time.

The activist added that Russia’s personnel reserve had become impoverished. “It’s impossible not to drink there. Because everyone drinks there from morning to evening. There, at 13 o’clock, the governor who plants a bottle of vodka in himself is an ordinary governor. Because he needs to pour stress somehow …”, he explained companion.

Earlier, ex-deputy of the State Duma of Russia Ilya Ponomarev confirmed that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, is constantly drinking .

In April, an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said that the Russian elites were hostages to a completely ill-considered strategy of Vladimir Putin . According to Podolyak, there will undoubtedly be conspiracies in the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that due to the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, the Russian Federation remained almost completely isolated, almost the whole world imposed sanctions against it. Russian officials can’t even just go abroad. To do this, they need to obtain special permission.

