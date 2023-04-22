Defense Intelligence: Russian Elites Tell Many Interesting Things To Ukraine And Its Allies

The information was provided in exchange for guarantees.

22.04.2023

Given the failures of the Russian army on the battlefield in Ukraine, the so-called elites of the aggressor state began to worry about their future. They are already looking for contacts with Kyiv and other states in order to agree on at least some kind of security guarantees for themselves after Russia’s defeat.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the MoD of Ukraine, spoke about this on the air of Ukraine 24. According to him, Russian elites are looking for ways to save themselves, their wealth and families.

The geography in which the Russians are trying to negotiate guarantees is wide. This is not only Ukraine, but also other states. Yusov added that residents of the aggressor country, including owners of large businesses and representatives of political circles, are afraid of responsibility for the criminal actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“Many contacts and operations are being implemented, which cannot be discussed now. But after the victory there will be a lot of interesting things,” Yusov said.

According to him, the Russian elites will increasingly look for escape routes, especially after the future successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the front. The Ukrainian state, for its part, will use the fear of the Russians to its advantage.

