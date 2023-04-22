Chinese Ambassador to France disgraced by statement on Ukraine and ran into a harsh response

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:09, 22.04.23

Ukrainian diplomat Vadim Omelchenko recalled that “the Soviet empire no longer exists.”

Chinese Ambassador to France Lou Shaye questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine. Ukrainian diplomat Vadim Omelchenko responded harshly to the attack of his Chinese colleague.

Thus, a Beijing official said that the former Soviet countries “do not have an effective status in international law” because there is no corresponding international agreement that would ratify their status.

In addition, he said that the issue of Crimea “depends on how the problem is perceived,” adding that “it is not so simple,” and the peninsula was “Russian from the beginning.

Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko reacted to the scandalous statements of the Chinese diplomat. He suggested that the Beijing representative had problems with geography.

“Either there are obvious problems with geography. Or such statements run counter to the position of the Chinese capital “regarding efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Omelchenko wrote on his Twitter account .

At the same time, he pointed out that the question “To whom does Crimea belong?”, as always, turned out to be indicative. He also added that “the Soviet empire no longer exists, and history moves on.”

“Next time, it would be good to expand it with the question “Who owns Vladivostok?” There is no room for ambiguity here. Crimea is Ukraine,” the Ukrainian diplomat said.

