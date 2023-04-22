Another “explosive object” found in Belgorod, Russia, thousands of people evacuated from their homes

An “explosive object” has been found near the site of a bomb explosion from a Russian plane in Belgorod, Russia, and 17 apartment buildings are being evacuated, as Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote from Gladkov: “Sappers found an explosive object. Bomb disposal experts from the Russian Defence Ministry decided to defuse it at the training ground.
The operational headquarters evacuated 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 metres.
As preliminary data indicates, this is more than 3,000 people. Anyone who needs temporary accommodation assistance will be provided with it.”
Details: It is reported that people will be taken to places with water and food. Ninety pieces of transport were allocated for this purpose.
Background:
- An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-wide crater on one of the city’s streets.
- The explosion damaged four apartments and several cars, injuring two people.
- The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.
- Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that a powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians aimed at escalating the situation.