Another “explosive object” found in Belgorod, Russia, thousands of people evacuated from their homes

An “explosive object” has been found near the site of a bomb explosion from a Russian plane in Belgorod, Russia, and 17 apartment buildings are being evacuated, as Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: “Sappers found an explosive object. Bomb disposal experts from the Russian Defence Ministry decided to defuse it at the training ground.

The operational headquarters evacuated 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 metres.

As preliminary data indicates, this is more than 3,000 people. Anyone who needs temporary accommodation assistance will be provided with it.”

Details: It is reported that people will be taken to places with water and food. Ninety pieces of transport were allocated for this purpose.

Background:

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-wide crater on one of the city’s streets.

The explosion damaged four apartments and several cars, injuring two people.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that a powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians aimed at escalating the situation.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/04/22/7398994/

Like this: Like Loading...