The Kremlin mouthpiece was angered by the fact that Latvia was banned from celebrating May 9th.

Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said that the Baltic countries should also be “denazified”. This will happen after they “finish with Ukraine”, or in parallel with it.

“What I am sure of is that when we finish the “denazification” of Ukraine, we need to take care of the Baltics. Perhaps we don’t even need to wait for the end of the “denazification” of Ukraine, because what these “Nazis” allowed themselves when they forbid celebrating on May 9…” the propagandist said on the air of his program.

