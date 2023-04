THE POWER VERTICAL

April 20

Brian Whitmore was in Kyiv in 1994 during the signing of the Budapest Memorandum. He says there was blind fury amongst the Ukrainians at the US decision to prioritize US-Russia relations at their expense.

Communism was just the manifestation of the real problem: Russian imperialism.

